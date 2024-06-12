Clear Street LLC Grows Position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Free Report) by 3,433.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares during the quarter. ESGEN Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in ESGEN Acquisition were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ESGEN Acquisition by 969.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 76,338 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. 26.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ESAC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. 3,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,041. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

ESGEN Acquisition Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

