Clear Street LLC Invests $170,000 in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETAU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000.
Quetta Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ QETAU remained flat at $10.54 on Wednesday. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.
Quetta Acquisition Profile
Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.
