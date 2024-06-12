Clear Street LLC Purchases New Shares in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 288,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. AI Transportation Acquisition makes up approximately 0.1% of Clear Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

AI Transportation Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AITRU remained flat at $10.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,349. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

AI Transportation Acquisition Company Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

