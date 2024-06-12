Clear Street LLC Sells 33,407 Shares of NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC)

Clear Street LLC cut its position in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,407 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.73% of NorthView Acquisition worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthView Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Down 4.8 %

NVAC traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. 326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $13.00.

NorthView Acquisition Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

