Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 8,611.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,006,000 after buying an additional 695,163 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.67. 2,303,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,343. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.23. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.