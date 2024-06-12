Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1,714.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,773,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $64,421,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after buying an additional 3,992,226 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,371,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,892,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.