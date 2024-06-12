Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $1.44 Million in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,253,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,179. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STM. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

