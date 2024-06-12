Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $5.13 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,000. Novartis comprises about 0.5% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 7.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Novartis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Novartis by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Novartis Stock Up 1.0 %

Novartis stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,534. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

