Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $961,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

