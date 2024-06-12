Clearfield Capital Management LP Invests $4.93 Million in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 713,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000. Leslie’s comprises about 4.3% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after buying an additional 647,841 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078,768 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 845,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after buying an additional 404,635 shares during the period.

LESL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 6,545,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LESL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

