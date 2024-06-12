Coatue Management LLC Acquires 243,218 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,475,381 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 243,218 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $880,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $80,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,602,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,462 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,338,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.87. 3,639,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,399. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.43.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.97.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

