Coatue Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,523,489 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,523,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,619,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after buying an additional 5,131,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,448,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,275. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.