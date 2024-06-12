Coatue Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,637 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Kanzhun worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Kanzhun by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kanzhun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153,010 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kanzhun by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 348,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in Kanzhun by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

