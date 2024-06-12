Coatue Management LLC Has $65.67 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978,053 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $65,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $82,678,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 586,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 121,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,849,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,897. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,413 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.