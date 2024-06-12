Coatue Management LLC Invests $52.53 Million in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 563,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,532,000. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.09% of NetEase as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

NetEase Stock Up 0.2 %

NetEase stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,599. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

