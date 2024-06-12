Coatue Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 817,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 179,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in Intel by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 114,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. 51,245,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,505,605. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

