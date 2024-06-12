Coatue Management LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 473,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ally Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $14,370,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $63,080,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,624,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,744,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. 3,490,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.