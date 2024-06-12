Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,000. Lear comprises about 3.7% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.50. The company had a trading volume of 817,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,242. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. Lear Co. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.75.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

