Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the period. Avis Budget Group accounts for about 0.9% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 733.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 181.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.60. 933,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,183. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $244.95. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average of $137.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.72 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Stories

