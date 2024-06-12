Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded down $11.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,024.19. The company had a trading volume of 89,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,196. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $910.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $873.69. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $614.22 and a 1-year high of $1,048.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.