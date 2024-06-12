Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 344,131 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $19,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. 1,927,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,195. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

