Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 103,120 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $39,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after acquiring an additional 317,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $409,063,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,234,000 after purchasing an additional 796,829 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,083,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,624,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.