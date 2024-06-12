Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 5,752,207 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,752,207 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 1.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 4.30% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $674,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,085,000 after acquiring an additional 600,547 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 309,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,654,000 after buying an additional 125,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

MAA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.34. The stock had a trading volume of 527,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 123.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

