Cohen & Steers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,117,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,053,466 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $48,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,326,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 707,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 183,521 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 121,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 76,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,862. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 384.63%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

