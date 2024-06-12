Comerica Bank Acquires 87,462 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,763 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $58,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $16.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.29. 40,840,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,974. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $140.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $385.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

