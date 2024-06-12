Comerica Bank Has $72.47 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.26% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $72,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.40. 361,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.