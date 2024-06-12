Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,829 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.62% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $66,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,720,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,887,000 after acquiring an additional 966,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after acquiring an additional 876,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,746,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,482,000 after buying an additional 706,229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,207. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

