Comerica Bank Sells 9,820 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $62,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,735,000.

VONG stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.80. 716,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,717. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

