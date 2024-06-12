Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. 366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Commercial National Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Dividend Announcement

About Commercial National Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

