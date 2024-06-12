Commodore Capital LP Has $25.57 Million Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,563 shares during the period. Celcuity accounts for approximately 2.3% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 7.25% of Celcuity worth $25,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Celcuity Stock Up 1.6 %

Celcuity stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. Celcuity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.