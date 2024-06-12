Commodore Capital LP Invests $18.02 Million in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,000. Nkarta comprises about 1.6% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned about 5.56% of Nkarta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In other news, Director Simeon George bought 2,000,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,548,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nkarta stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 157,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,806. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

