Compass Group LLC Makes New Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Compass Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 263,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000. YPF Sociedad Anónima makes up approximately 1.8% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Compass Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of YPF Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,982 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,173 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 460.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 174,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 143,621 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE YPF traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. 3,763,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,923. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

