Compass Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Compass Group LLC reduced its holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,312,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 834,665 shares during the quarter. GeoPark accounts for 11.3% of Compass Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compass Group LLC owned about 5.90% of GeoPark worth $28,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 86.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 132.5% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 38,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPRK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

GeoPark Price Performance

NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. 211,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,162. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $575.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.37.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

