Concentric Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 17,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 190,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,423,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,747,000 after purchasing an additional 116,428 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. 32,481,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,689,383. The company has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

