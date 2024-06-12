Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 25.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,053,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,473,000 after purchasing an additional 307,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $152,970,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $459.87. 3,639,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.97.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

