Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.94 on Wednesday, hitting $370.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,828. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $373.57. The firm has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.73.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

