Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.66. 3,948,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,572. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.