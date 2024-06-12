Continuum Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 360,615 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.17. 399,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,920. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

