Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 364,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,157,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 1.36% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 95,694 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 121,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 304,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 607,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.36. 432,353 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.