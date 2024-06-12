Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 4,187 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,784,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 610,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,430,000 after purchasing an additional 280,653 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,858,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $542.53. 4,432,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $545.23. The firm has a market cap of $468.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

