Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.13. 463,526 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

