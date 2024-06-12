Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,909,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,367,742. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.