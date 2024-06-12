Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $179.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,348,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,419,205. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

