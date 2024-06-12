Contrasting Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) & Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) and Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Elys BMG Group and Advanced Health Intelligence, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Elys BMG Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys BMG Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced Health Intelligence 0 1 0 0 2.00

Elys BMG Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 608.82%. Given Elys BMG Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Elys BMG Group is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys BMG Group -40.25% -525.11% -138.50% Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elys BMG Group and Advanced Health Intelligence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Elys BMG Group and Advanced Health Intelligence’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys BMG Group $42.68 million 0.13 -$18.26 million ($0.56) -0.25 Advanced Health Intelligence $1.88 million 7.00 -$8.64 million N/A N/A

Advanced Health Intelligence has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elys BMG Group.

Volatility and Risk

Elys BMG Group has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Elys BMG Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Health Intelligence beats Elys BMG Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys BMG Group

(Get Free Report)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health. The company also provides FaceScan, process that estimates on heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, and other through facial scans; BodyScan, a smart body composition and dimensioning technology that enables user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, wellness, and government sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Elys BMG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys BMG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.