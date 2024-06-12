Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Copperleaf Technologies

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CPLF remained flat at C$11.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,071. The firm has a market capitalization of C$881.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52 week low of C$4.94 and a 52 week high of C$11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.83.

(Get Free Report)

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.