Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 49064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.
CRBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on CRBP
Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $575.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.