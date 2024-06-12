Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 49064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRBP

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $7,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $10,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $575.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.