Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76. 108,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
Corvus Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corvus Gold
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.