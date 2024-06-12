Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $3.04 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $7.78 or 0.00011423 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and $137.60 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00048873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

