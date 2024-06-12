Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in May

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Costain Group Price Performance
Costain Group stock remained flat at $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.
About Costain Group
