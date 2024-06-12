Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in May

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Costain Group Price Performance

Costain Group stock remained flat at $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

