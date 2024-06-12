Creative Planning Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Creative Planning cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 682,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $38,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 571,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after buying an additional 51,415 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.87. 46,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,933. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

